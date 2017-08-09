BRIEF-Valener Inc Q3 adj shr $0.06 * Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 third quarter results

BRIEF-Valener declares dividend increase on common shares * Valener declares quarterly dividends and a dividend increase on common shares

BRIEF-Valener declares quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share * Valener declares quarterly dividends and extends 4 pct annual common dividend growth target through 2022