BRIEF-Vinati Organics approves buyback of shares of up to 240 mln rupees * Says approved buyback of shares of up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Vinati Organics June qtr PAT falls * June quarter net PAT 311 million rupees versus PAT 357.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Vinati Organics says board to consider buy-back proposal * Says board of directors to consider a proposal for buy-back of company's equity shares