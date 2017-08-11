Vinati Organics Ltd (VNTI.NS)
VNTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
965.60INR
23 Oct 2017
965.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.00 (-0.62%)
Rs-6.00 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs971.60
Rs971.60
Open
Rs972.00
Rs972.00
Day's High
Rs985.90
Rs985.90
Day's Low
Rs961.00
Rs961.00
Volume
4,167
4,167
Avg. Vol
23,235
23,235
52-wk High
Rs1,125.05
Rs1,125.05
52-wk Low
Rs500.00
Rs500.00
About
Vinati Organics Limited is engaged in the manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds nitrogenous energetic compounds (n.e.c.). The Company is engaged in manufacturing of specialty organic intermediates and monomers, such as Isobutyl Benzene (IBB), 2 Acrylamido 2Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS), Sodium Salt of 2... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs49,003.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|51.59
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.05
Financials
BRIEF-Vinati Organics approves buyback of shares of up to 240 mln rupees
* Says approved buyback of shares of up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Vinati Organics June qtr PAT falls
* June quarter net PAT 311 million rupees versus PAT 357.3 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Vinati Organics says board to consider buy-back proposal
* Says board of directors to consider a proposal for buy-back of company's equity shares
BRIEF-Vinati Organics expands isobutyl benzene capacity at Mahad facility
* Says expanding isobutyl benzene capacity to 25,000 MT at Mahad facility to meet strong demand outlook for product Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u1ivbB) Further company coverage: