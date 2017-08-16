Edition:
India

Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

543.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.50 (+1.97%)
Prev Close
Rs533.35
Open
Rs535.50
Day's High
Rs545.00
Day's Low
Rs533.40
Volume
1,173,130
Avg. Vol
1,254,487
52-wk High
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15

Chart for

About

Voltas Limited is an air conditioning and engineering company. The Company is engaged in room air conditioners, contract revenue, commercial refrigeration products and sale of services. The Company's segments include Electro-mechanical Projects and Services; Engineering Products and Services; Unitary Cooling Products for Comfort... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.27
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs174,905.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 330.88
Dividend: 3.50
Yield (%): 0.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about VOLT.NS

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 14

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------------

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Voltas appoints Noel N Tata as chairman

* Says Noel N Tata, will take charge as non executive chairman of board of directors of company with effect from 1 September, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Voltas appoints Abhijit Gajendragadkar as CFO

* Says approved appointment of Abhijit Gajendragadkar as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Voltas June-qtr consol profit up around 18 pct

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.91 billion rupees

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sharp India says co not involved in any negotiation in relation to its AC manufacturing plant in Pune

* Sharp India ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune".

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant

* Voltas Ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune"

01 Aug 2017

Fitch Affirms Arcelik at 'BB+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arcelik A.S.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Arcelik will maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x in the medium term despite increased expa

22 Jun 2017

MEDIA-Noel Tata likely to head India's Voltas after Ishaat Hussain retires - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

21 Jun 2017

BUZZ-India's Voltas hits record high on Q4 profit beat

** Shares of Voltas Ltd rise as much as 10 pct to a record high of 450.80 rupees; posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 22, 2015

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India

* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,

23 May 2017
» More VOLT.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates