BRIEF-Voltas appoints Noel N Tata as chairman * Says Noel N Tata, will take charge as non executive chairman of board of directors of company with effect from 1 September, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Voltas appoints Abhijit Gajendragadkar as CFO * Says approved appointment of Abhijit Gajendragadkar as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Voltas June-qtr consol profit up around 18 pct * Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.91 billion rupees

BRIEF-Sharp India says co not involved in any negotiation in relation to its AC manufacturing plant in Pune * Sharp India ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune".

BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant * Voltas Ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune"

Fitch Affirms Arcelik at 'BB+', Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arcelik A.S.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and National Long-Term rating at 'AA(tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Arcelik's senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Arcelik will maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x in the medium term despite increased expa

MEDIA-Noel Tata likely to head India's Voltas after Ishaat Hussain retires - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BUZZ-India's Voltas hits record high on Q4 profit beat ** Shares of Voltas Ltd rise as much as 10 pct to a record high of 450.80 rupees; posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 22, 2015