Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling TOKYO, Oct 19 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

VW's Seat abandons ambitions to enter Iranian market BERLIN, Oct 18 Volkswagen's Spanish division Seat is no longer looking at the possibility of entering the Iranian car market, saying on Wednesday that it needed to concentrate instead on boosting growth in its core markets in Europe and other regions.

Chinese 'white knight' to hike stake in Grammer: source MUNICH China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co wants to increase its stake in German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG to more than 25 percent, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Chinese "white knight" to hike stake in Grammer- source MUNICH, Oct 17 China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co wants to increase its stake in German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG to more than 25 percent, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Germany's Hubject gets funding to expand in United States, China FRANKFURT Germany's Hubject, which is developing a method to map and pay at electric charging stations, has secured fresh funding from shareholders to expand into the world's leading car markets in the United States and China, it said on Monday.

Germany's Hubject gets funding to expand in United States, China FRANKFURT, Oct 16 Germany's Hubject, which is developing a method to map and pay at electric charging stations, has secured fresh funding from shareholders to expand into the world's leading car markets in the United States and China, it said on Monday.

Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency BERLIN Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency BERLIN, Oct 12 Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

UPDATE 2-LG to open Europe's biggest car battery factory next year * EU struggles to build its own battery production business (Adds comments, background)