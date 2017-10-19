Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE)
148.05EUR
5:56pm IST
€-0.15 (-0.10%)
€148.20
€148.40
€149.20
€147.50
39,563
92,057
€157.40
€123.25
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€73,207.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|501.30
|Dividend:
|2.06
|Yield (%):
|1.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
TOKYO, Oct 19 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.
VW's Seat abandons ambitions to enter Iranian market
Chinese 'white knight' to hike stake in Grammer: source
MUNICH China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co wants to increase its stake in German automotive interiors maker Grammer AG to more than 25 percent, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Chinese "white knight" to hike stake in Grammer- source
Germany's Hubject gets funding to expand in United States, China
FRANKFURT Germany's Hubject, which is developing a method to map and pay at electric charging stations, has secured fresh funding from shareholders to expand into the world's leading car markets in the United States and China, it said on Monday.
Germany's Hubject gets funding to expand in United States, China
Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency
BERLIN Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency
UPDATE 2-LG to open Europe's biggest car battery factory next year
VW plan could herald spin-off for car parts - analysts
BERLIN, Oct 11 Volkswagen's plan to cut costs by creating a new car parts business could unlock funds for its move to electric vehicles and herald an eventual spin-off that could transform its profitability, analysts said on Wednesday.