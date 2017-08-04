Edition:
VRL Logistics Ltd (VRLL.NS)

VRLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

355.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.60 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs358.85
Open
Rs360.00
Day's High
Rs362.05
Day's Low
Rs354.55
Volume
25,497
Avg. Vol
119,204
52-wk High
Rs384.95
52-wk Low
Rs225.00

VRL Logistics Limited is engaged in goods transportation and passenger transportation. The Company offers logistics services dealing in domestic transportation of goods. It is also engaged in bus operations, air chartering service, sale of power and sale of certified emission reductions (CER) units generated from operation of... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs32,783.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 91.24
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 1.81

Latest News about VRLL.NS

BRIEF-India's VRL Logistics June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 337.4 million rupees versus profit of 264.7 million rupees year ago

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's VRL Logistics March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 83.8 million rupees versus 119.3 million rupees year ago

19 May 2017
