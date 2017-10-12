Edition:
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO)

VRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.33CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$15.33
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,358,320
52-wk High
$32.50
52-wk Low
$11.20

About

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment,... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.36
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,024.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 347.33
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about VRX.TO

BRIEF-Ortho Dermatologics, unit of Valeant, announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile

* Ortho Dermatologics announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq™ (brodalumab) injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Valeant announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes

* Valeant announces pricing of private offering of senior secured notes

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Valeant commences cash tender offers for up to $1 bln outstanding principal amount

* Valeant and one of its subsidiaries commence cash tender offers for up to $1,000,000,000 outstanding principal amount

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes

* Valeant announces launch of private offering of senior secured notes

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals completes sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals

Sept 29 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals provides update on Canadian regulatory filing about future financing plans

* Valeant pharmaceuticals provides update on canadian regulatory filing about future financing plans

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ortho Dermatologics submits NDA to U.S. FDA for psoriasis treatment IDP-118

* Ortho dermatologics submits new drug application to the u.s. Food and drug administration for psoriasis treatment idp-118

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Valeant director Richard Deschutter reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock

* Valeant director Richard Deschutter reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug. 21 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Valeant receives FDA confirmation of inspection for Tampa facility

* Valeant receives FDA confirmation of voluntary action indicated (VAI) inspection classification for tampa facility

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Pfizer, ups in Valeant ‍​

* Paulson & Co dissolves share stake in Pfizer- SEC filing ‍​

15 Aug 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD.OQ) $81.21 0.00
Allergan, Inc. (AGN.N) $188.28 -0.99
Shire PLC (SHP.L) 3,698.00 +20.50
Shire PLC (3159084.L) -- --
Forest Laboratories, Inc. (FRX.N) -- --

