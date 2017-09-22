Edition:
VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST.NS)

VST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,191.45INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-26.25 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs2,217.70
Open
Rs2,218.00
Day's High
Rs2,275.00
Day's Low
Rs2,171.00
Volume
4,259
Avg. Vol
11,302
52-wk High
Rs2,495.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,668.70

About

VST Tillers Tractors Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of power tiller and tractor. The Company operates through the manufacturing and trading of agriculture machinery segment. Its products include rice transplanter, power reaper, engines, precision/auto components and agriculture implements. Its power tillers include... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs18,827.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8.64
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 0.69

Financials

Latest News about VST.NS

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors signs technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery

* Entered technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery Co Ltd, Korea to manufacture higher H.P tractors in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fFe3K7) Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors August total tractor sales up about 27 pct y-o-y

* Says August total tractor sales 1028 units versus 810 units

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 281.8 million rupees versus profit of 239.6 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors July tractor sales up 11 pct

* Says July tractor sales 760 units versus 684 units last year

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors June tractor sales up 6.1 pct

July 3 Vst Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says June tractor sales 954 units versus 899 units * Says June power tillers sales 4099 units versus 3330 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO

June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 174.9 million rupees versus 194.5 million rupees year ago

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Vst Tillers Tractors sold 1163 power tillers in April

* Says sold 1163 power tillers in April Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qqNYoB) Further company coverage:

03 May 2017
