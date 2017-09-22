BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors signs technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery * Entered technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery Co Ltd, Korea to manufacture higher H.P tractors in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fFe3K7) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors August total tractor sales up about 27 pct y-o-y * Says August total tractor sales 1028 units versus 810 units

BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors June-qtr profit rises * June quarter profit 281.8 million rupees versus profit of 239.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors July tractor sales up 11 pct * Says July tractor sales 760 units versus 684 units last year

BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors June tractor sales up 6.1 pct July 3 Vst Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says June tractor sales 954 units versus 899 units * Says June power tillers sales 4099 units versus 3330 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors March-qtr profit falls * March quarter net profit 174.9 million rupees versus 194.5 million rupees year ago