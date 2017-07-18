Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)
Vesuvius plc is engaged in molten metal flow engineering, principally serving the steel and foundry industries. It develops and manufactures high-technology products and solutions for supply to the steel and casting industries. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Foundry. The Steel division consists of various... (more)
Vesuvius says CEO Wanecq to retire, promotes Patrick Andre to CEO
July 18 Industrial engineering firm Vesuvius Plc said Chief Executive Francois Wanecq would retire and named Patrick Andre, currently the president of its flow control unit, as the new CEO.