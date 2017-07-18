Edition:
Vesuvius PLC (VSVS.L)

VSVS.L on London Stock Exchange

579.50GBp
4:36pm IST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
578.50
Open
593.00
Day's High
593.00
Day's Low
579.00
Volume
30,783
Avg. Vol
610,388
52-wk High
633.00
52-wk Low
335.90

About

Vesuvius plc is engaged in molten metal flow engineering, principally serving the steel and foundry industries. It develops and manufactures high-technology products and solutions for supply to the steel and casting industries. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Foundry. The Steel division consists of various... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,604.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 271.21
Dividend: 5.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Vesuvius says CEO Wanecq to retire, promotes Patrick Andre to CEO

July 18 Industrial engineering firm Vesuvius Plc said Chief Executive Francois Wanecq would retire and named Patrick Andre, currently the president of its flow control unit, as the new CEO.

18 Jul 2017
