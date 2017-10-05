Via Varejo SA (VVAR11.SA)
VVAR11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
23.59BRL
20 Oct 2017
23.59BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 23.59
R$ 23.59
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,016,532
2,016,532
52-wk High
R$ 25.70
R$ 25.70
52-wk Low
R$ 7.45
R$ 7.45
About
Via Varejo S.A. is engaged in multichannel retail of consumer electronics and furniture in Brazil. The Company operates in the consumer electronics, home appliance, mobile phone and furniture retail segments through Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio banners, as well as the e-commerce platforms, pontofrio.com, casasbahia.com, extra.com.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 10,630.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,291.78
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
UPDATE 1-Brazil exempts GPA from paying $48 mln shareholders claim
SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Brazil market watchdog has exempted GPA SA from indemnifying minority shareholders who claimed they should be paid a premium for agreeing to sell an appliance retailer that helped create subsidiary Via Varejo SA, putting an end to a year-old legal battle.