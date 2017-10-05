Edition:
Via Varejo SA (VVAR11.SA)

VVAR11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

23.59BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 23.59
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,016,532
52-wk High
R$ 25.70
52-wk Low
R$ 7.45

About

Via Varejo S.A. is engaged in multichannel retail of consumer electronics and furniture in Brazil. The Company operates in the consumer electronics, home appliance, mobile phone and furniture retail segments through Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio banners, as well as the e-commerce platforms, pontofrio.com, casasbahia.com, extra.com.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.54
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 10,630.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,291.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about VVAR11.SA

UPDATE 1-Brazil exempts GPA from paying $48 mln shareholders claim

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 Brazil market watchdog has exempted GPA SA from indemnifying minority shareholders who claimed they should be paid a premium for agreeing to sell an appliance retailer that helped create subsidiary Via Varejo SA, putting an end to a year-old legal battle.

05 Oct 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates