Wafa Assurance SA (WASS.CS)

WASS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

4,705.00MAD
--
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
null4,705.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
284
52-wk High
null5,146.00
52-wk Low
null3,600.00

About

Wafa Assurance SA is a Morocco-based company providing life and non-life insurance and reinsurance products and services. It offers a range of solutions for young and elderly clients, families, professionals and businesses. The Company's portfolio includes health, retirement, death, holidays, education, savings, car, fire,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): 17,426.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3.50
Dividend: 120.00
Yield (%): 2.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.41 10.90
ROE: -- 4.16 14.09

BRIEF-Wafa Assurance H1 net result up at 563.0‍​ million dirhams‍

* H1 NET RESULT MAD 563.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS MAD 513.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2yl8FH1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

03 Oct 2017
