Wacker Chemie AG (WCHG.DE)
121.45EUR
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€121.50
Open
€121.15
Day's High
€121.85
Day's Low
€120.10
Volume
30,620
Avg. Vol
110,685
52-wk High
€125.00
52-wk Low
€76.36
About
Wacker Chemie AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of specialty chemical products. It operates through four segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions and Polysilicon. The Silicones segments provides silane, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins to pyrogenic silicas; the Polymers segment offers a range of... (more)
Wacker Chemie expects U.S. polysilicon plant to be out of action for months
BERLIN/MUNICH German specialty chemicals group Wacker Chemie's polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee, is likely to remain out of commission for several months after an explosion this month, it said on Wednesday.
CORRECTED-Wacker Chemie expects U.S. polysilicon plant to be out of action for months
BERLIN/MUNICH, Sept 20 German speciality chemicals group Wacker Chemie's polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee, is likely to remain out of commission for several months after an explosion this month, it said on Wednesday.
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19
