Edition:
India

Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS)

WCKH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

618.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.50 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs614.45
Open
Rs619.60
Day's High
Rs624.20
Day's Low
Rs612.90
Volume
466,850
Avg. Vol
1,109,973
52-wk High
Rs898.90
52-wk Low
Rs530.65

Chart for

About

Wockhardt Limited is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. The Company's businesses include manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and vaccines. Its products include Ace Proxyvon, Bio-Corneum, Aceroc, Alphadopa, Biovac Typhoid, Acetic Acid... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs70,191.06
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 110.56
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about WCKH.NS

MEDIA-India's Wockhardt looks for greener pastures as U.S. FDA issues linger -Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

09 May 2017
» More WCKH.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates