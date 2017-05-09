Wockhardt Ltd (WCKH.NS)
WCKH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
618.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.50 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs614.45
Open
Rs619.60
Day's High
Rs624.20
Day's Low
Rs612.90
Volume
466,850
Avg. Vol
1,109,973
52-wk High
Rs898.90
52-wk Low
Rs530.65
About
Wockhardt Limited is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. The Company's businesses include manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and vaccines. Its products include Ace Proxyvon, Bio-Corneum, Aceroc, Alphadopa, Biovac Typhoid, Acetic Acid... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,191.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|110.56
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
