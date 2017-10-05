Edition:
WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)

WCMKk.DE on Xetra

3.58EUR
5:01pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
€3.62
Open
€3.60
Day's High
€3.60
Day's Low
€3.56
Volume
18,423
Avg. Vol
240,497
52-wk High
€3.70
52-wk Low
€2.41

About

WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG is a Germany-based real estate company. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing commercial real estate in Germany, especially office and retail properties. It focuses on urban areas and owns properties in Frankfurt am Main, Berlin, Goppingen, Neu-Isenburg, Wiesbaden, Mainz,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €477.44
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 136.80
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 2.87

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about WCMKk.DE

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz agrees terms of domination agreement with TLG IMMOBLIEN

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY AGREED WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG ON TERMS OF A DOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG AS DOMINATING ENTITY AND WCM AS DOMINATED ENTITY

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien launches public takeover offer for all WCM shares

* ‍TLG IMMOBILIEN COMMITS TO ACQUIRE ALL WCM SHARES BY EXCHANGING 1 NEW TLG IMMOBILIEN SHARE FOR EVERY 5.75 WCM SHARES (4:23)​

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Q1 FFO I up to EUR 5.8 mln

* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 RENTAL INCOME RISES TO EUR10.8M (PREV. YEAR: EUR7.7M)

16 May 2017

BRIEF-DIC Asset supports takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

* DIC Asset supports public takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG for all outstanding shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG and undertakes to accept the takeover offer regarding their WCM-shares in exchange for TLG Immobilien-shares

11 May 2017

UPDATE 2-German property group TLG prepares offer for peer WCM

FRANKFURT, May 10 German property group TLG Immobilien is preparing a takeover offer for peer WCM after agreeing to buy a majority stake from the company's largest shareholders.

11 May 2017

German property group TLG prepares offer for peer WCM - sources

FRANKFURT, May 10 German property group TLG Immobilien is preparing a takeover offer for peer WCM as it seeks to buy stakes from the company's largest shareholders, three people close to the matter said.

10 May 2017
