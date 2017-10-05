WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG (WCMKk.DE)
3.58EUR
5:01pm IST
€-0.04 (-1.19%)
€3.62
€3.60
€3.60
€3.56
18,423
240,497
€3.70
€2.41
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€477.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|136.80
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|2.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz agrees terms of domination agreement with TLG IMMOBLIEN
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY AGREED WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG ON TERMS OF A DOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH TLG IMMOBLIEN AG AS DOMINATING ENTITY AND WCM AS DOMINATED ENTITY
BRIEF-TLG Immobilien launches public takeover offer for all WCM shares
* TLG IMMOBILIEN COMMITS TO ACQUIRE ALL WCM SHARES BY EXCHANGING 1 NEW TLG IMMOBILIEN SHARE FOR EVERY 5.75 WCM SHARES (4:23)
BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Q1 FFO I up to EUR 5.8 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 RENTAL INCOME RISES TO EUR10.8M (PREV. YEAR: EUR7.7M)
BRIEF-DIC Asset supports takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
* DIC Asset supports public takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG for all outstanding shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG and undertakes to accept the takeover offer regarding their WCM-shares in exchange for TLG Immobilien-shares
UPDATE 2-German property group TLG prepares offer for peer WCM
FRANKFURT, May 10 German property group TLG Immobilien is preparing a takeover offer for peer WCM after agreeing to buy a majority stake from the company's largest shareholders.
