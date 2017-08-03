BRIEF-Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases * Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases

BRIEF-Waste Connections says for Q3 estimate revenue to be about $1.185 bln * Waste Connections Inc says for Q3, co estimates revenue to be approximately $1.185 billion - SEC filing

BRIEF-Waste Connections declares a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12/shr * Waste Connections Inc - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 U.S. per common share of company

BRIEF-Waste Connections shareholders approve 3-for-2 stock split * Waste connections inc - co's shareholders passed special resolution to approve proposed three-for-two split of co's common shares

