Edition:
India

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO)

WEED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.76
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,621,654
52-wk High
$17.86
52-wk Low
$5.54

Chart for

About

Canopy Growth Corporation, formerly Tweed Marijuana Inc., is a diversified cannabis company. The Company, through its subsidiaries Tweed Inc. (Tweed), Bedrocan Canada Inc. (Bedrocan) and Tweed Farms Inc. (Tweed Farms), is engaged in the business of producing and selling legal marijuana in the Canadian medical market. It is also... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.13
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,137.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 171.30
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about WEED.TO

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures

Oct 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking losses in oil markets after U.S. fuel inventories rose despite efforts by OPEC to cut production.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Canopy growth corporation announces strategic Spanish partnership

* Canopy growth corporation announces strategic Spanish partnership

11 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.03

* Canopy Growth Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Canopy Growth Q4 net loss $0.14 per share

* Canopy growth corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results and positioning for 2018

27 Jun 2017
» More WEED.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates