Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO)
WEED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.76CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
$12.76
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,621,654
52-wk High
$17.86
52-wk Low
$5.54
About
Canopy Growth Corporation, formerly Tweed Marijuana Inc., is a diversified cannabis company. The Company, through its subsidiaries Tweed Inc. (Tweed), Bedrocan Canada Inc. (Bedrocan) and Tweed Farms Inc. (Tweed Farms), is engaged in the business of producing and selling legal marijuana in the Canadian medical market. It is also... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,137.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|171.30
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures
Oct 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, tracking losses in oil markets after U.S. fuel inventories rose despite efforts by OPEC to cut production.
BRIEF-Canopy growth corporation announces strategic Spanish partnership
* Canopy growth corporation announces strategic Spanish partnership
BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.03
* Canopy Growth Corporation reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
BRIEF-Canopy Growth Q4 net loss $0.14 per share
* Canopy growth corporation reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results and positioning for 2018