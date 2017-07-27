Edition:
Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)

WEIR.L on London Stock Exchange

2,035.00GBp
4:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
2,032.00
Open
2,025.00
Day's High
2,046.00
Day's Low
2,025.00
Volume
96,366
Avg. Vol
1,320,936
52-wk High
2,096.00
52-wk Low
1,514.98

The Weir Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in engineering businesses. The Company's business operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment is engaged in the provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,453.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 223.36
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Latest News about WEIR.L

Weir Group's biggest unit posts 13 pct fall in H1 operating profit

July 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for mining and energy industries, said first-half operating profit from its minerals unit fell 13 percent from a year earlier, hurt by declining capital investment from miners.

27 Jul 2017

European shares steady after touching 3-week high; Weir Group, Telenor lead

* Miners rally as China GDP strong (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

17 Jul 2017

Telenor, Weir Group and miners lead European shares to 3-week high

* Miners rally as China GDP strong (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)

17 Jul 2017

Weir Group benefits from strong North American drilling activity

July 17 Weir Group Plc said it expected its oil and gas unit's full-year revenue and operating profit to be above analysts' expectations due to strong North American drilling activity.

17 Jul 2017

Weir Group's Q1 orders rise as drilling activity picks up

April 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, said like-for-like order input for its oil and gas unit rose 50 percent in the first quarter, helped by increased drilling activity in North America.

27 Apr 2017
