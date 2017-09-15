Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)
WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
155.90INR
23 Oct 2017
155.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.95 (-0.61%)
Rs-0.95 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs156.85
Rs156.85
Open
Rs157.00
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs158.50
Rs158.50
Day's Low
Rs155.05
Rs155.05
Volume
169,862
169,862
Avg. Vol
774,198
774,198
52-wk High
Rs162.05
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20
Rs53.20
About
Welspun Enterprises Limited is a holding company. The Company offers civil engineering services. The Company's segments include Infrastructure, Trading, and Oil & Gas. The Company is engaged in the business of infrastructure, trading, oil and gas exploration activities, and corporate support to various infrastructure special... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs22,020.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|147.29
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Welspun Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for borrowing of up to 25 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for borrowing of up to 25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vY8axz) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Welspun Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for authorizing borrowing not exceeding 25 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for authorizing borrowing not exceeding INR 25 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGEvKD Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Welspun Enterprises June-qtr consol profit surges
* June quarter consol net profit after tax 114.1 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Welspun Enterprises March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 177.5 million rupees versus profit 47.2 million rupees year ago