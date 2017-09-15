Edition:
Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)

WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.95 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs156.85
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs158.50
Day's Low
Rs155.05
Volume
169,862
Avg. Vol
774,198
52-wk High
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20

About

Welspun Enterprises Limited is a holding company. The Company offers civil engineering services. The Company's segments include Infrastructure, Trading, and Oil & Gas. The Company is engaged in the business of infrastructure, trading, oil and gas exploration activities, and corporate support to various infrastructure special... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.22
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs22,020.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 147.29
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 0.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about WELS.NS

BRIEF-Welspun Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for borrowing of up to 25 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for borrowing of up to 25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vY8axz) Further company coverage:

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Welspun Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for authorizing borrowing not exceeding 25 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for authorizing borrowing not exceeding INR 25 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGEvKD Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Welspun Enterprises June-qtr consol profit surges

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 114.1 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Welspun Enterprises March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 177.5 million rupees versus profit 47.2 million rupees year ago

30 May 2017
