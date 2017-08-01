Westlife Development Ltd (WEST.BO)
WEST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
241.35INR
23 Oct 2017
241.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.75 (+0.73%)
Rs1.75 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs239.60
Rs239.60
Open
Rs240.45
Rs240.45
Day's High
Rs245.00
Rs245.00
Day's Low
Rs239.00
Rs239.00
Volume
19,611
19,611
Avg. Vol
51,757
51,757
52-wk High
Rs282.80
Rs282.80
52-wk Low
Rs152.00
Rs152.00
About
Westlife Development Limited is engaged in letting out of property and trading in goods. The Company's segments include Trading and Leasing. The Trading segment is engaged in trading of steel, textile and other materials. The Leasing segment provides office premises on operating lease basis. The Company focuses on putting up and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.16
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs36,155.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|155.57
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-India's Westlife Development posts June-qtr consol profit
* June quarter consol net profit 2.3 million rupees versus loss 21 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Westlife Development March-qtr consol loss narrows
* March quarter consol net loss 41.5 million rupees versus loss 65.3 million rupees year ago