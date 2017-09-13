BRIEF-West Fraser announces renewal of normal course issuer bid * West Fraser Timber Co says proceeding with renewal of normal course issuer bid for up to 3.8 million shares

BRIEF-West Fraser receives regulatory approval to acquire Gilman Companies * West Fraser announces regulatory approval granted for Gilman Companies acquisition

Canadian lumber producers hit by BMO downgrade as NAFTA talks loom TORONTO Shares of Canadian lumber producers slumped on Monday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded much of the sector on concerns that punitive U.S. duties, a stronger Canadian dollar and ongoing litigation would hurt the sector.

BRIEF-West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition * West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Deal for ‍approximately $430 million​

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber reports qtrly basic earnings per share $1.86 * West fraser timber co ltd qtrly sales $1,322 million versus $1,111 million

UPDATE 4-Canada wildfires disrupt industry, force 14,000 from homes CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Rapidly spreading wildfires in Western Canada's British Columbia on Monday disrupted timber and mining operations, damaged equipment at a regional electric utility and forced thousands from homes in the interior of the province.

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity * West Fraser Timber Co - province of british columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfire activity in interior region.

UPDATE 3-Rayonier Advanced Materials to buy Tembec in forest products push * Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)