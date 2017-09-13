Edition:
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (WFT.TO)

WFT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

74.71CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$74.71
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
270,490
52-wk High
$76.27
52-wk Low
$38.18

About

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which produces lumber (spruce-pine-fir (SPF) and southern yellow pine (SYP)), panels (plywood, medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL)), pulp (northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP)),... (more)

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,611.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 75.64
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 0.59

BRIEF-West Fraser announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* West Fraser Timber Co says proceeding with renewal of normal course issuer bid for up to 3.8 million shares

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-West Fraser receives regulatory approval to acquire Gilman Companies

* West Fraser announces regulatory approval granted for Gilman Companies acquisition

19 Aug 2017

Canadian lumber producers hit by BMO downgrade as NAFTA talks loom

TORONTO Shares of Canadian lumber producers slumped on Monday after BMO Capital Markets downgraded much of the sector on concerns that punitive U.S. duties, a stronger Canadian dollar and ongoing litigation would hurt the sector.

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Deal for ‍approximately $430 million​

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber reports qtrly basic earnings per share $1.86

* West fraser timber co ltd qtrly sales $1,322 million versus $1,111 million

21 Jul 2017

UPDATE 4-Canada wildfires disrupt industry, force 14,000 from homes

CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Rapidly spreading wildfires in Western Canada's British Columbia on Monday disrupted timber and mining operations, damaged equipment at a regional electric utility and forced thousands from homes in the interior of the province.

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity

* West Fraser Timber Co - province of british columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfire activity in interior region.

11 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-Rayonier Advanced Materials to buy Tembec in forest products push

* Tembec's shares surge nearly 38 pct, Rayonier up 10 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates shares)

25 May 2017

BRIEF-West fraser announces first quarter results

* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly sales $1,189 million versus $1,077 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Apr 2017
