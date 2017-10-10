Capita appoints former Amec Foster Wheeler boss Lewis as CEO Oct 10 Capita Plc appointed Jonathan Lewis as CEO on Tuesday and said the former boss of Amec Foster Wheeler would take up the role on Dec. 1 and join the board on the same day.

UK's competition regulator accepts remedy proposals for Wood Group-Amec Foster merger Sept 12 Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it accepted proposals by Amec Foster Wheeler Plc to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets relating to its deal with John Wood Group .

UPDATE 1-Wood Group HY profit falls 86.7 percent on exceptional costs Aug 22 Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported an 86.7 percent fall in half-year profit, due to an exceptional charge and as weak oil prices hurt demand for its services.

UPDATE 1-Amec Foster's proposed asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval - regulator Aug 15 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc's proposal to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc, the UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said.

UPDATE 1-Premier Oil names Roy Franklin as chairman Aug 10 Premier Oil Plc has hired oil and gas industry veteran Roy Franklin as its chairman to succeed Mike Welton, who said in March that he would step down on appointment of a successor.