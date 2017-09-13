Edition:
India

Welspun Corp Ltd (WGSR.NS)

WGSR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

132.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.85 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs134.75
Open
Rs136.90
Day's High
Rs137.50
Day's Low
Rs132.10
Volume
100,030
Avg. Vol
643,542
52-wk High
Rs146.00
52-wk Low
Rs55.05

About

Welspun Corp Limited is a welded line pipe manufacturing company engaged in offering solution in line pipes with a capacity to manufacture longitudinal submerge-arc welded (LSAW), spiral helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) and high frequency electric resistance welded (HFERW)/high frequency induction (HFI) electrical resistance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.52
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs36,786.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 265.23
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.36

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about WGSR.NS

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 13

Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Microcell Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Welspun Corp seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 7 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod to issue securities worth up to 7 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2wqVrHt Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Welspun Corp posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter consol net profit 546.7 million rupees versus loss of 93.9 million rupees last year

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Welspun Corp March-qtr consol profit surges

* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 130.6 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total income 19.76 billion rupees

08 May 2017
