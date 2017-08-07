Whirlpool of India Ltd (WHIR.NS)
WHIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,429.85INR
23 Oct 2017
1,429.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs14.85 (+1.05%)
Rs14.85 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
Rs1,415.00
Rs1,415.00
Open
Rs1,446.00
Rs1,446.00
Day's High
Rs1,450.00
Rs1,450.00
Day's Low
Rs1,403.55
Rs1,403.55
Volume
29,437
29,437
Avg. Vol
62,652
62,652
52-wk High
Rs1,450.00
Rs1,450.00
52-wk Low
Rs838.95
Rs838.95
About
Whirlpool of India Limited is a manufacturer of home appliances. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets. It provides services in the area of product development,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs172,920.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|126.87
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|119.21
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India June qtr profit up about 9 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India says Arvind Uppal to step down from employment; to remain chairman
* Says Arvind Uppal to step down from employment of co; he will however continue to be chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit up 7 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 692.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlms8I Further company coverage: