Wim Plast Ltd (WIMP.BO)
WIMP.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,289.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-38.20 (-2.88%)
Prev Close
Rs1,328.10
Open
Rs1,345.00
Day's High
Rs1,345.00
Day's Low
Rs1,285.00
Volume
137,265
Avg. Vol
10,830
52-wk High
Rs1,690.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,260.00
About
Wim Plast Limited is engaged in the manufacture of plastic molded and extruded articles. The Company's products include Cello Image, Comfort Series, Premium Range, High Back Range, Standard Range, Center Table, Utility Products, Dining Tables, Stools, Kids Special and Material Handling. Its Cello Image range includes ATRIA,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,447.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12.00
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|0.51
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|38.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|14.09