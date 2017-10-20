Wiz Solucoes e Corretagem de Seguros SA (WIZS3.SA)
WIZS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
16.50BRL
20 Oct 2017
16.50BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 16.50
R$ 16.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,307,800
1,307,800
52-wk High
R$ 23.39
R$ 23.39
52-wk Low
R$ 11.97
R$ 11.97
About
Wiz Solucoes e Corretagem de Seguros SA, formerly FPC Par Corretora de Seguros SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the insurance brokerage activities. The Company’s product portfolio is divided into two areas: products for individuals and corporate products. Within the personal insurance area, it primarily provides life,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 2,732.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|159.91
|Dividend:
|0.28
|Yield (%):
|5.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.16
|14.09