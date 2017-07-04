Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)
Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of approximately 60 Airbus A320 aircraft, and offers over 380 routes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,307.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|72.68
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|5.27
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-6.63
|14.09
BRIEF-Wizz Air says June load factor 92.3 pct
* Wizz air holdings plc - capacity (seats) in june was 2.7 million versus. 2.2 million last june