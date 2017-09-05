Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI)
3.33SGD
23 Oct 2017
$0.01 (+0.30%)
$3.32
$3.32
$3.35
$3.31
2,134,500
5,944,716
$4.00
$3.08
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$21,259.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,403.40
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|2.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Wilmar International acquires 50 pct stake in Three-A (Qinhuangdao) Food Industries Co
* Acquisition of 50 pct of Three-A (Qinhuangdao)Food Industries Co. Ltd by Wilmar
BRIEF-Wilmar International says unit acquired 50 pct equity stake in Aalst chocolate
* Two Singapore Companies, Wilmar And Aalst, team up in chocolate and compound manufacturing
BRIEF-Wilmar International says Archer Daniels Midland Asia-Pacific acquires 40 mln shares in co
* Archer Daniels Midland Asia-Pacific acquired 40 million shares in co for s$129 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
UPDATE 1-Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit; sees tropical oils improving in H2
* Posts weaker performance in tropical oils, sugar segments (Adds outlook, milestone, CEO quote)
Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit
SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd turned in a profit in the second quarter as its oilseeds and grains segment recovered from losses in the year-ago period, although the results were hurt by weaker tropical oils and sugar businesses.
BRIEF-Wilmar International posts qtrly net profit of $60.2 mln
* Qtrly revenue $10.60 billion versus $9.37 billion a year ago
BRIEF-Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars
* entered into a subscription agreement with Narendra Murkumbi and his affiliates and srsl to facilitate an additional investment
BRIEF-Wilmar to infuse $120 mln to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18
* Wilmar to infuse $120 million to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18
BRIEF- Lion to set up JV with Wilmar International
* Says it plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in order to advance plant-based surfactant business with the Wilmar International Limited Group, a major Singapore-headquartered agribusiness group, in Singapore
Singapore's Wilmar pursues China prospects with renewed listing plan
SINGAPORE, May 12 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd, which is considering spinning off its China business, is looking to list it in Shanghai to boost its profile on the mainland and potentially pave the way for deals.