Edition:
India

Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI)

WLIL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

3.33SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
$3.32
Open
$3.32
Day's High
$3.35
Day's Low
$3.31
Volume
2,134,500
Avg. Vol
5,944,716
52-wk High
$4.00
52-wk Low
$3.08

Chart for

About

Wilmar International Limited is a Singapore-based agribusiness company. The Company's business activities include oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, manufacturing of consumer products, specialty fats, oleo chemicals, biodiesel and fertilizers, as well as rice and flour... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): $21,259.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,403.40
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 2.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about WLIL.SI

BRIEF-Wilmar International acquires 50 pct stake in Three-A (Qinhuangdao) Food Industries Co

* Acquisition of 50 pct of Three-A (Qinhuangdao)Food Industries Co. Ltd by Wilmar

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wilmar International says unit acquired 50 pct equity stake in Aalst chocolate

* Two Singapore Companies, Wilmar And Aalst, team up in chocolate and compound manufacturing

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Wilmar International says Archer Daniels Midland Asia-Pacific acquires 40 mln shares in co

* Archer Daniels Midland Asia-Pacific acquired 40 million shares in co for s$129 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

23 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit; sees tropical oils improving in H2

* Posts weaker performance in tropical oils, sugar segments (Adds outlook, milestone, CEO quote)

10 Aug 2017

Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd turned in a profit in the second quarter as its oilseeds and grains segment recovered from losses in the year-ago period, although the results were hurt by weaker tropical oils and sugar businesses.

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Wilmar International posts qtrly net profit of $60.2 mln

* Qtrly revenue $10.60 billion versus $9.37 billion a year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars

* entered into a subscription agreement with Narendra Murkumbi and his affiliates and srsl to facilitate an additional investment

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wilmar to infuse $120 mln to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18

* Wilmar to infuse $120 million to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF- Lion to set up JV with Wilmar International

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in order to advance plant-based surfactant business with the Wilmar International Limited Group, a major Singapore-headquartered agribusiness group, in Singapore

30 Jun 2017

Singapore's Wilmar pursues China prospects with renewed listing plan

SINGAPORE, May 12 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd, which is considering spinning off its China business, is looking to list it in Shanghai to boost its profile on the mainland and potentially pave the way for deals.

12 May 2017
» More WLIL.SI News

Earnings vs. Estimates