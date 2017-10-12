BRIEF-Worldline installed its YOMANI payment terminals in German stores of C&A‍​ * INSTALLED ITS YOMANI PAYMENT TERMINALS IN ALL GERMAN STORES OF INTERNATIONAL FASHION HOUSE C&A‍​

UPDATE 1-France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

BRIEF-Worldline acquires indian payment service provider MRL Posnet * REG-WORLDLINE SA : REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE'S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET

BRIEF-Worldline says clear ambition of global reach with future M&A - conf call‍​ * HAS CLEAR AMBITION OF GLOBAL REACH WITH FUTURE M&A - CONF CALL‍​

UPDATE 1-Worldline agrees $85 mln First Data deal, raises 2017 targets July 25 French payments company Worldline on Tuesday announced the acquisition of payment processor First Data Baltics and raised its 2017 targets after posting an 11 percent jump in first-half operating profit.

