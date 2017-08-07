Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)
WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
66.95INR
3:42pm IST
66.95INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.37%)
Rs-0.25 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs67.20
Rs67.20
Open
Rs67.10
Rs67.10
Day's High
Rs69.30
Rs69.30
Day's Low
Rs66.60
Rs66.60
Volume
2,263,585
2,263,585
Avg. Vol
848,653
848,653
52-wk High
Rs99.70
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90
Rs54.90
About
Welspun India Limited (Welspun) is an India-based company, which is engaged in the textile business. The Company manufactures a range of home textile products, primarily terry towels, bed linen products and rugs. Its segments include Home Textiles and Power. The Home Textiles segment includes terry towels, bed sheets, pillows... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,431.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,004.72
|Dividend:
|0.65
|Yield (%):
|0.93
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Welspun India June-qtr consol profit down 38 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 2.09 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Welspun India says 'no material findings' with regards to I.T. dept conducting searches
* Welspun India clarifies on news regarding I.T. department conducting search operations at various loactions of co
BRIEF-Welspun India March qtr consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 bln rupees
* March quarter consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 billion rupees