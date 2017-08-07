Edition:
Welspun India Ltd (WLSP.NS)

WLSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

66.95INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs67.20
Open
Rs67.10
Day's High
Rs69.30
Day's Low
Rs66.60
Volume
2,263,585
Avg. Vol
848,653
52-wk High
Rs99.70
52-wk Low
Rs54.90

Welspun India Limited (Welspun) is an India-based company, which is engaged in the textile business. The Company manufactures a range of home textile products, primarily terry towels, bed linen products and rugs. Its segments include Home Textiles and Power. The Home Textiles segment includes terry towels, bed sheets, pillows... (more)

Beta: 0.63
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs70,431.16
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,004.72
Dividend: 0.65
Yield (%): 0.93

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.30 10.90
ROE: -- 4.77 14.09

BRIEF-Welspun India June-qtr consol profit down 38 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus profit of 2.09 billion rupees last year

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Welspun India says 'no material findings' with regards to I.T. dept conducting searches

* Welspun India clarifies on news regarding I.T. department conducting search operations at various loactions of co

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Welspun India March qtr consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 bln rupees

* March quarter consol PAT after exceptional 1.54 billion rupees

25 Apr 2017
