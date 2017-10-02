BRIEF-William Hill ‍confirms Ruth Prior joined board as CFO​ * Confirms Ruth Prior has formally joined board as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-Online improvement drives William Hill revenue higher * Company coy on prospects for M&A (Recasts, adds shares, CEO comments)

UK's William Hill H1 profit shrinks on poor football results Aug 2 British bookmaker William Hill Plc posted a 11 percent drop in first-half pretax profit as unfavourable football results hit margins despite a rise in revenue.

BRIEF-William Hill posts H1 pre-tax profit 93.5 mln stg * HY UK SPORTSBOOK AMOUNTS WAGERED +13% AND UK GAMING NET REVENUE +9%

UPDATE 1-Online improvement helps William Hill make positive start to year May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product improvements helped it to attract more customers.

