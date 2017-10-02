Edition:
William Hill PLC (WMH.L)

WMH.L on London Stock Exchange

250.30GBp
4:39pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.80 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
249.50
Open
249.10
Day's High
250.80
Day's Low
247.80
Volume
357,933
Avg. Vol
4,206,751
52-wk High
312.80
52-wk Low
239.10

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company's segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including... (more)

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,190.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 857.97
Dividend: 4.26
Yield (%): --

Latest News about WMH.L

BRIEF-William Hill ‍confirms Ruth Prior joined board as CFO​

* Confirms Ruth Prior has formally joined board as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

02 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Online improvement drives William Hill revenue higher

* Company coy on prospects for M&A (Recasts, adds shares, CEO comments)

02 Aug 2017

UK's William Hill H1 profit shrinks on poor football results

Aug 2 British bookmaker William Hill Plc posted a 11 percent drop in first-half pretax profit as unfavourable football results hit margins despite a rise in revenue.

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-William Hill posts H1 pre-tax profit 93.5 mln stg

* HY UK SPORTSBOOK AMOUNTS WAGERED +13% AND UK GAMING NET REVENUE +9%

02 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Online improvement helps William Hill make positive start to year

May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product improvements helped it to attract more customers.

09 May 2017

Bookmakers William Hill says made a positive start to 2017

May 9 British bookmaker William Hill Plc , which in March named a new chief executive and finance head, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 25 after product and interface improvements drew more customers.

09 May 2017

BRIEF-William Hill says group net revenue for 17-wks to April 25 up 9 pct

* Announces a trading update for unaudited 17 weeks to 25 april 2017

09 May 2017
