Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)

WMT.N on New York Stock Exchange

87.44USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.04 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
$86.40
Open
$86.60
Day's High
$87.45
Day's Low
$86.28
Volume
2,512,463
Avg. Vol
2,705,471
52-wk High
$87.45
52-wk Low
$65.29

Chart for

About

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.32
Market Cap(Mil.): $235,988.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,987.20
Dividend: 0.51
Yield (%): 2.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about WMT.N

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 20

Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

20 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

20 Oct 2017

Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space: WSJ

Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief

* Shares rise, investors praise Malige's record (Recasts with share reaction, analysts, details)

16 Oct 2017

Carrefour appoints FNAC Darty's Malige as new CFO

PARIS, Oct 16 Carrefour named Matthieu Malige as finance director on Monday, two months after the world's second-biggest supermarket retailer behind Wal-Mart warned on its 2017 operating profit.

16 Oct 2017

UPDATE 6-Kroger exploring sale of convenience stores, shares rise

Oct 11 Kroger Co said on Wednesday it was exploring the sale of its nearly 800 convenience stores as the No. 1 U.S. supermarket operator strengthens its online businesses in a market share war that has intensified since Amazon.com Inc's purchase of Whole Foods.

12 Oct 2017

Fitch Rates Wal-Mart's $6B Issuance 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AA' rating to Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.'s (Walmart) multi-tranche issuance of $6 billion two-year, three-year, five-year, seven-year and thirty-year senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will help fund the cash tender offer of up to $8.5 billion notes maturing 2019 through 2043. KEY RATING DRIVERS Significant Scale, Defensible Position Walmart's ratings reflect the operational and financi

11 Oct 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST.OQ) $160.77 --
BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. (BJ.N) -- --
Target Corporation (TGT.N) $61.76 +1.33
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN.OQ) $982.91 --
Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) $55.83 +0.37
Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.OQ) $6.55 --
Macy's Inc (M.N) $21.17 +0.98
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR.OQ) $92.37 --

Earnings vs. Estimates