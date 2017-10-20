PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 20 Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space: WSJ Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space -WSJ Oct 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space - WSJ Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space-WSJ Oct 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

UPDATE 2-Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief * Shares rise, investors praise Malige's record (Recasts with share reaction, analysts, details)

Carrefour appoints FNAC Darty's Malige as new CFO PARIS, Oct 16 Carrefour named Matthieu Malige as finance director on Monday, two months after the world's second-biggest supermarket retailer behind Wal-Mart warned on its 2017 operating profit.

UPDATE 6-Kroger exploring sale of convenience stores, shares rise Oct 11 Kroger Co said on Wednesday it was exploring the sale of its nearly 800 convenience stores as the No. 1 U.S. supermarket operator strengthens its online businesses in a market share war that has intensified since Amazon.com Inc's purchase of Whole Foods.