George Weston Ltd (WN.TO)
WN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
109.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
109.99CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$109.99
$109.99
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
155,142
155,142
52-wk High
$125.67
$125.67
52-wk Low
$100.41
$100.41
About
George Weston Limited is a holding company engaged in food processing and distribution business. The Company, through its two operating segments, Weston Foods and Loblaw, holds cash, short-term investments and a direct investment in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Weston Foods operating... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$14,092.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|127.92
|Dividend:
|0.46
|Yield (%):
|1.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09