WPP PLC (WPP.L)

WPP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,373.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,373.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,855,011
52-wk High
1,928.07
52-wk Low
1,345.00

Chart for

About

WPP plc (WPP) is a holding company engaged in providing communications services. The Company comprises companies in a range of disciplines, which include advertising, media investment management; data investment management; public relations and public affairs; branding and identity; healthcare communications; direct, digital,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): £17,803.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,265.36
Dividend: 22.70
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about WPP.L

WPP hit by problems at rival Publicis and client Unilever

LONDON, Oct 19 Shares in WPP fell more than three percent on Thursday on a triple whammy of bad news for the world's biggest advertising group, less than two months after it issued a major profit warning.

19 Oct 2017

Bain defends Asatsu-DK bid as shareholder opposition grows

HONG KONG/TOKYO Bain Capital defended its $1.35 billion offer to buy Asatsu-DK Inc on Wednesday as shareholder opposition to the deal grew, saying the offer is "fully priced".

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Bain defends Asatsu-DK bid as shareholder opposition grows

* Asatsu-DK says Bain's offer is the most feasible (Recasts with Bain and Asatsu-DK comments)

18 Oct 2017

REFILE-Opposition grows to Bain's bid for Japanese ad agency Asatsu-DK

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Opposition was growing on Tuesday to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital's $1.35 billion offer to buy Asatsu-DK Inc as Hong Kong-based activist hedge fund Oasis Management Company joined other shareholders in Japan's third-largest advertising agency in calling the offer too low.

18 Oct 2017

WPP objects to Bain's offer for Japan's Asatsu-DK

LONDON, Oct 12 WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, on Thursday stepped up its efforts to stop U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital from buying Japan's Asatsu-DK Inc, saying the offer significantly undervalued its stake in the firm.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-WPP responds to Asatsu-DK statement regarding tender offer for co's shares

* NOTED ADK’S “DELAYED FAQ REGARDING TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY”‍​

12 Oct 2017

Bain bid for Japan ad agency Asatsu-DK too low -shareholder Silchester

* Top shareholder WPP also believes offer undervalues ADK -source

05 Oct 2017

Breakingviews - Bain has advantage on WPP in Japanese ad-land spat

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - In a Japanese ad-land spat, Bain Capital has the advantage. On Monday, the U.S. buyout firm unveiled a 152 billion yen ($1.3 billion) deal to privatise Asatsu-DK, Japan’s third-largest advertising agency.  This gives ADK’s bosses a way to escape a disappointing 1998 tie-up with Britain’s WPP.

03 Oct 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates