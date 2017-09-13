Edition:
53.25CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$53.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
130,566
52-wk High
$55.04
52-wk Low
$40.57

Chart for

About

Wsp Global Inc is a Canada-based professional services company. The Company's segments are Canada, Americas, EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific, including primarily Asia and Australia). It offers services in project delivery and consulting. It offers various project services throughout the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): $5,383.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 102.75
Dividend: 0.38
Yield (%): 2.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

BRIEF-Opus Independent Directors unanimously recommends to accept WSP's increased offer

* Opus Independent Directors unanimously recommend to accept WSP's increased offer

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-WSP acquires LBG and expands its water and environmental expertise in the U.S.

* WSP acquires LBG and expands its water and environmental expertise in the United States

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-WSP waives due diligence pre-condition to Opus takeover offer

* WSP waives due diligence pre-condition to Opus takeover offer

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-WSP reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-WSP announces acquisition of Poch

* WSP announces acquisition of Poch, a leading Latin American firm

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-WSP Global qtrly adjusted net EPS $0.49

* Wsp global inc qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,633.9 million and $1,275.9 million, up 10.2% and 9.8%, respectively, compared to q1 2016

10 May 2017
