West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WSTC.NS)
WSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
180.30INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.90 (-1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs183.20
Open
Rs184.95
Day's High
Rs185.00
Day's Low
Rs179.20
Volume
63,718
Avg. Vol
110,123
52-wk High
Rs213.50
52-wk Low
Rs116.00
About
The West Coast Paper Mills Limited is engaged in production of paper and paperboard, and optical fiber cable. The Company produces paper for printing, writing and packaging in India. Its segments include Paper/Paperboard, including Duplex Board at Dandeli; Telecommunication Cables at Mysore, and Others. The Company has wind... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs11,859.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|66.05
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|1.39
Financials
BRIEF-India's West Coast Paper Mills June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 537.1 million rupees versus profit 149.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-West Coast Paper Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 488.7 million rupees versus 68 million rupees year ago