Washtec AG (WSUG.DE)
WSUG.DE on Xetra
74.32EUR
5:47pm IST
74.32EUR
5:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-1.18 (-1.56%)
€-1.18 (-1.56%)
Prev Close
€75.50
€75.50
Open
€75.31
€75.31
Day's High
€75.34
€75.34
Day's Low
€74.24
€74.24
Volume
7,652
7,652
Avg. Vol
17,084
17,084
52-wk High
€78.89
€78.89
52-wk Low
€42.99
€42.99
About
WashTec AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the provision of vehicle washing solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries focus on developing, manufacturing, selling and servicing car wash products. The Company operates through three geographical segments: Core Europe, North America, and Asia/Pacific. Its product portfolio... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,053.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|13.98
|Dividend:
|0.86
|Yield (%):
|2.79
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09