Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE.TO)
24.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$24.49
--
--
--
--
115,491
$29.05
$19.07
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,724.06
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|71.87
|Dividend:
|0.16
|Yield (%):
|2.67
Financials
BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be nearly 29 mln tonnes at rates comparable to 2016
* Throughput volumes for 2017 are anticipated to be approximately 29 million tonnes at rates comparable to 2016
BRIEF-Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
* Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation announces normal course issuer bid
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
UPDATE 1-Westshore stock recovers after Canada region seeks U.S. coal ban
April 27 Shares of port-operator Westshore Terminals Investment Corp recovered some lost ground on Thursday after dropping sharply a day earlier on news British Columbia had urged the government to ban U.S. coal exports from provincial ports in a trade spat.
Westshore stock recovers after Canada region seeks U.S. coal ban
April 27 Shares of port-operator Westshore Terminals Investment Corp recovered some lost ground on Thursday after dropping sharply a day earlier on news British Columbia had urged the government to ban U.S. coal exports from provincial ports in a trade spat.