Yazicilar Holding AS (YAZIC.IS)
YAZIC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
21.50TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.14TL (-0.65%)
Prev Close
21.64TL
Open
21.84TL
Day's High
21.84TL
Day's Low
21.26TL
Volume
62,298
Avg. Vol
106,087
52-wk High
27.30TL
52-wk Low
11.81TL
About
Yazicilar Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company, which is the major shareholder of Anadolu Endustri Holding A.S. and its subsidiaries, forming the Anadolu Group. The Anadolu Group is organized and primarily managed in five main segments: Beer; Soft Drinks; Automotive, including passenger and commercial vehicles, spare... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL3,033.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|160.00
|Dividend:
|0.28
|Yield (%):
|1.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding unit signs partnership agreement with Argo Tractors for tractor production
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT ANADOLU MOTOR ÜRETIM VE PAZARLAMA SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIA-BASED ARGO TRACTORS TO INVEST FOR PRODUCTION OF LINDA BRAND TRACTORS
BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding Q2 net result turns to loss of 24.3 million lira
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 855.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 765.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO