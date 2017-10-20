Edition:
Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS)

YESB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

353.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.90 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
Rs357.80
Open
Rs358.00
Day's High
Rs364.55
Day's Low
Rs351.00
Volume
9,451,524
Avg. Vol
11,062,894
52-wk High
Rs382.90
52-wk Low
Rs218.11

About

YES BANK Limited is a private sector bank. The Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management. The Company's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesa... (more)

Beta: 2.33
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs837,937.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,290.70
Dividend: 2.40
Yield (%): 0.66

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

