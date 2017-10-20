RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 18 (Repeating to add more ratings) Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 16 Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd

BRIEF-Yes Bank approves issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 bln rupees ‍​ * Says approved issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 billion rupees ‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gngB3d) Further company coverage:

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 28 (Repeating to add more ratings.) Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -----------

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 27 Sep 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 26951.10 NSE 72259.30 ============= TOTAL 99210.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

MEDIA-India's Yes Bank cut 2,500 jobs citing redundancy, poor performance and digitisation - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 18 Sep 18 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11283.20 NSE 48188.90 ============= TOTAL 59472.10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 6 Sep 6 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 15535.40 NSE 60487.00 ============= TOTAL 76022.40 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 28 Aug 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 15609.20 NSE 42043.40 ============= TOTAL 57652.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M