Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)
4.40TRY
17 Oct 2017
-0.03TL (-0.68%)
4.43TL
4.44TL
4.45TL
4.40TL
12,596,955
19,748,413
4.98TL
3.05TL
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL18,909.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,347.05
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Yapi Kredi secures $1.35 billion syndicated loan
* LOAN AGREEMENT IS CONSISTING OF A 367-DAY AND A 2 YEAR 1 DAY TRANCHE
BRIEF-Yapi Kredi sells a NPL portfolio of 307.0 mln lira for 17.7 mln lira
* SELLS NON-PERFORMING LOANS OF 307.0 MILLION LIRA FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 17.7 MILLION LIRA TO HAYAT VARLIK YONETIM AND EMIR VARLIK YONETIM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Yapi Kredi to issue debt instruments up to nominal 10 billion lira
* TO ISSUE LOCAL CURRENCY BANK BILLS AND/OR BONDS IN TURKEY UP TO A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 10 BILLION LIRA
BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Q2 unconsolidated net profit rises to 891.9 million lira
* Q2 UNCONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 891.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 847.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank says no capital increase decision reached by management board
* Turkey's yapi kredi bank says no capital increase decision reached by management board Further company coverage: (Istanbul newsroom)
BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi signs collective bargaining agreement with employees union
* SIGNS COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH BANK-FINANCE AND INSURANCE EMPLOYEES UNION (BASISEN) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Yapi Kredi decides to sell a NPL portfolio of 546.0 mln lira for 27.1 mln lira
* SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi secures $306 mln and EUR 956.5 mln syndicated loan
* Signs a syndicated loan agreement consisting of a 367-day and a 2 year 1 day tranche with the participation of 48 banks from 19 different countries (USD 306 million and EUR 956.5 million)
BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.0 billion lira
* Q1 net profit of 1.0 billion lira ($280.82 million) versus 704.3 million lira year ago
BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi sells 316.0 mln lira worth NPL portfolio for 17.7 mln lira
* Resolved to sell NPL portfolio worth 316.0 million lira ($88.12 million) to Guven Varlik Yonetim for a total amount of 17.7 million lira Source text for Eikon: