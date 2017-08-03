Edition:
Secunet Security Networks AG (YSNG.DE)

YSNG.DE on Xetra

87.35EUR
5:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

€5.34 (+6.51%)
Prev Close
€82.01
Open
€83.25
Day's High
€89.44
Day's Low
€83.16
Volume
3,572
Avg. Vol
4,307
52-wk High
€107.75
52-wk Low
€32.51

About

Secunet Security Networks AG is a Germany-based provider of information technology (IT) security solutions. The Company develops and IT infrastructure solutions for businesses, authorities and international organizations. It offers solutions in the areas of automotive security, biometrics, cloud security, compliance, cyber... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.29
Market Cap(Mil.): €579.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6.50
Dividend: 0.58
Yield (%): 0.65

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks H1 EBIT up at EUR 5.0 mln

* ‍IN H1 INCREASED ITS REVENUES BY 26%, I.E. 11.3 MILLION EUROS, TO 54.8 MILLION EUROS​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks takes over bintec elmeg Security GmbH

* TAKES OVER BINTEC ELMEG SECURITY GMBH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks Q1 revenue up at 24.7 mln euros

* Secunet Security Networks during the first quarter of 2017: growth in revenue and earnings

03 May 2017
