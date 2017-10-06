BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises to buy 9X Media, its units for about 1.60 bln rupees * Says ‍approved acquisition of 100% equity stake in 9X Media Private Limited and its subsidiaries​

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony Pictures Networks India conclude closure of deal * Co, Sony Pictures Networks India concluded closure of deal upon receipt of remittance of $36.3 million from SPNI

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct * June quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises appoints Bharat Kedia as CFO * Says approved corporate restructuring proposal relating to domestic units of co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2vAANRG Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises completes acquisition of India Webportal Pvt * Says completed acquisition of 100% equity stake in India Webportal Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2uo96Nq Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises in final leg of negotiations to buy 9X Media - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji * Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises"

BUZZ-India's Zee Entertainment hits over 2-mth high; chart signals further upside ** Shares of Zee Entertainment Ltd rises 2.73 pct to 545 rupees, its highest since May 11

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises acquires balance 51 pct stake in Fly-By-Wire International * Says acquired balance 51 percent stake in Fly-By-Wire International for INR 14 million