Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZEEN.NS)
ZEEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
41.75INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs42.35
Open
Rs42.90
Day's High
Rs43.35
Day's Low
Rs41.50
Volume
1,768,042
Avg. Vol
706,449
52-wk High
Rs43.35
52-wk Low
Rs28.90
About
Zee Media Corporation Limited is engaged in broadcasting services. The Company is engaged in the business of production and broadcasting of television software. Its segments include TV-Broadcasting Business, which includes business of broadcasting of news/current affairs and regional language channels and sale of television... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,890.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|470.79
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|0.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Zee Media Corp June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 52.4 million rupees versus profit of 950,000 rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Zee Media Corp establishes wholly owned unit Ez-Mall Online Ltd
* Says established a wholly owned unit, Ez-Mall Online Limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uACT75) Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.