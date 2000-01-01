Edition:
India

Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS)

ZENT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

752.50INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.80 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs745.70
Open
Rs746.10
Day's High
Rs754.00
Day's Low
Rs746.10
Volume
18,402
Avg. Vol
17,622
52-wk High
Rs1,073.50
52-wk Low
Rs732.00

Chart for

About

Zensar Technologies Limited is a software and infrastructure services company, which provides a range of information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company's segments include Application Management Services (AMS), Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), and Products & Licences. It offers a range of traditional and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs33,415.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.93
Dividend: 7.00
Yield (%): 1.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates