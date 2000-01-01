Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENT.NS)
ZENT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
752.50INR
3:47pm IST
752.50INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.80 (+0.91%)
Rs6.80 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs745.70
Rs745.70
Open
Rs746.10
Rs746.10
Day's High
Rs754.00
Rs754.00
Day's Low
Rs746.10
Rs746.10
Volume
18,402
18,402
Avg. Vol
17,622
17,622
52-wk High
Rs1,073.50
Rs1,073.50
52-wk Low
Rs732.00
Rs732.00
About
Zensar Technologies Limited is a software and infrastructure services company, which provides a range of information technology (IT) services and solutions. The Company's segments include Application Management Services (AMS), Infrastructure Management Services (IMS), and Products & Licences. It offers a range of traditional and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,415.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|44.93
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|1.61
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09