ZPG PLC (ZPG.L)
356.80GBp
4:13pm IST
0.40 (+0.11%)
356.40
353.10
357.30
353.10
45,901
903,338
401.20
273.83
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,585.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|438.88
|Dividend:
|1.90
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-ZPG says signed new long term marketing agreement with Connells Limited
* ZPG PLC - SIGNED A NEW LONG TERM MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH CONNELLS LIMITED
BRIEF-ZPG Plc says has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited
* Has received FCA approval for acquisition of Dot Zinc Limited
BRIEF-ZPG to acquire DOT Zinc for 80 mln pounds
* HAS CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO ACQUIRE DOT ZINC LIMITED FOR £80 MILLION ON A CASH-FREE, DEBT-FREE BASIS, PLUS A PERFORMANCE-BASED EARN-OUT OF UP TO £60 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-ZPG buys property print marketing business Ravensworth for undisclosed sum
* HAS ACQUIRED RAVENSWORTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Revenues rise at Zoopla as traffic hits record high
LONDON, May 24 British property group ZPG plc , which owns property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, posted a 22 percent rise in half-year revenue as traffic to its sites hit a record high and the number of agents signed up to its platforms rose.
BRIEF-UK's CMA considering ZPG, Websky deal led to merger situation
* Considering if completed acquisition by ZPG Plc of Websky Limited led to relevant merger situation Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)