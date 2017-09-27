Edition:
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)

ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

589.85INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs98.30 (+20.00%)
Prev Close
Rs491.55
Open
Rs491.55
Day's High
Rs589.85
Day's Low
Rs485.15
Volume
1,308,881
Avg. Vol
93,055
52-wk High
Rs589.85
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited is a fertilizer company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers and seeds. The Company is also an importer of fertilizers and farm nutrients. It produces fertilizers of various grades, along with seeds, pesticides, micro nutrients and specialty fertilizers. Its... (more)

Beta: 1.44
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs21,031.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 42.06
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.20

P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

BRIEF-India's Zuari Agro Chemicals Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter net profit 535.2 million rupees versus 133.9 million rupees year ago

1:46pm IST

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 26

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Zuari Agro Chemicals seeks shareholders' nod for appointing Sunil Sethy as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sunil Sethy as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2xYSfAs Further company coverage:

11 Sep 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 17

(Repeating to add more ratings) Aug 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ----------------

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Zuari Agro Chemicals posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 2.7 million rupees versus loss 400.5 million rupees year ago

28 Jul 2017
