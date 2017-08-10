Zydus Wellness Ltd (ZYDS.NS)
ZYDS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
893.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.45 (-1.81%)
Prev Close
Rs909.50
Open
Rs910.00
Day's High
Rs912.00
Day's Low
Rs885.00
Volume
3,010
Avg. Vol
7,062
52-wk High
Rs988.00
52-wk Low
Rs762.10
About
Zydus Wellness Limited is an integrated consumer company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing and distribution of health and wellness products. The Company's products include table margarine. Its product portfolio includes brands, such as Sugar Free, Everyuth and Nutralite. Its Sugar Free brand... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.61
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs34,686.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|39.07
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Zydus Wellness June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 252.7 million rupees versus profit 220.4 million rupees year ago