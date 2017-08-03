Edition:
India

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO)

ZZZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

38.74CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$38.74
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
70,178
52-wk High
$42.36
52-wk Low
$26.73

Chart for

About

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. is a Canada-based mattress retailer. The Company operates under two mattress retail banners: Dormez-vous?, the retailer of mattresses in Quebec, and Sleep Country Canada, the mattress retailer in the rest of Canada. The Company operates through Canada segment. The Dormez-vous? has over 50... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,411.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 37.65
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 1.76

Financials

Latest News about ZZZ.TO

BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q2 ‍basic earnings per share $0.30​

* Sleep country Canada reports strong performance for second quarter of 2017

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

10 May 2017
» More ZZZ.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates