100 years since Russian Revolution
Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist Party supporters to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Demonstrators attend a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People dressed in a Soviet navy uniforms take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Demonstrators react in front of a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man uses his mobile phone as demonstrators pass the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Demonstrators carry a Chilean flag as they take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Demonstrators carry a giant Soviet flag during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An elderly woman carries flags during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov
A demonstrator stands in front of a banner reading, "All power to the soviets!" during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Demonstrators take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. The placard reads, "Stalin is our father, homeland is our mother, Soviet power is our sister and our friend"....more
A mock-up cruiser Aurora, which fired the shot that announced the start of Russia's 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, is seen on the Vltava river bank during a protest rally organized by activist group "Without communists" to mark the Red October...more
A demonstrator takes a selfie with a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov
A demonstrator reacts during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Next Slideshows
Jerusalem's tangled webs
Millions of long-jawed spiders create giant cobwebs that envelop a forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East.
Belgian royals visit India
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are on an official trip to India.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
MORE IN PICTURES
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Smog engulfs New Delhi
Smog engulfs New Delhi
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Fog forces Trump to cancel secret trip to DMZ
President Trump's secret attempt to visit the heavily fortified demilitarized zone is defeated by fog and mist.
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
The day Trump won
A look back at November 8, 2016, the day Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
UNESCO town in Vietnam under water
The UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An has been inundated by Typhoon Damrey.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.