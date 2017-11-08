Edition:
100 years since Russian Revolution

Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Flags flutter in front of a monument to Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist Party supporters to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Demonstrators attend a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
People dressed in a Soviet navy uniforms take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Demonstrators react in front of a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A man uses his mobile phone as demonstrators pass the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Demonstrators carry a Chilean flag as they take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Demonstrators carry a giant Soviet flag during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
An elderly woman carries flags during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A demonstrator stands in front of a banner reading, "All power to the soviets!" during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in St. Petersburg. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Demonstrators take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. The placard reads, "Stalin is our father, homeland is our mother, Soviet power is our sister and our friend". REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A mock-up cruiser Aurora, which fired the shot that announced the start of Russia's 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, is seen on the Vltava river bank during a protest rally organized by activist group "Without communists" to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A demonstrator takes a selfie with a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A demonstrator reacts during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
