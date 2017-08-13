24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
Virginia State Troopers stand under a statue of Robert E. Lee before a white nationalist rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A white nationalist stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter demonstrator. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists march in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A white nationalist speaks to the media during a rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A counter-protester yells at white nationalists. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man is seen with an injury during a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man hits the pavement during a clash between white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man applies liquid believed to be "Milk of magnesia" to treat pepper spray effects during a clash of a crowd of white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide
First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A local resident of Charlottesville who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
