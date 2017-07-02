Edition:
A day at vintage baseball

The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage baseball game on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. Under the rules of baseball in 1886, the batter told the umpire, who told the pitcher, which of two strike zones he wanted to use. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage baseball game on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. Under the rules of baseball in 1886, the batter told the umpire, who told the pitcher, which of two strike zones he wanted to use. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Providence Grays captain Brian Travers takes the field. Both teams wore uniforms from the Civil War-era. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Providence Grays captain Brian Travers takes the field. Both teams wore uniforms from the Civil War-era. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite play a vintage baseball game. After one hundred years of military use the Fort Warren was decommissioned in 1947, according the the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite play a vintage baseball game. After one hundred years of military use the Fort Warren was decommissioned in 1947, according the the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Most players in the field play barehand with no gloves, and the ball is softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Most players in the field play barehand with no gloves, and the ball is softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Captain Brian Travers and the Providence Grays wait to bat. Under the rules in 1886, once the batter is in the batter�s box, play is live until the batter is out, according to the players. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Captain Brian Travers and the Providence Grays wait to bat. Under the rules in 1886, once the batter is in the batter�s box, play is live until the batter is out, according to the players. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
According to the players, in nineteenth century baseball, outs were called Hands, runs Aces and Fans were called Cranks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

According to the players, in nineteenth century baseball, outs were called Hands, runs Aces and Fans were called Cranks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite. Fort Warren, on George�s Island, was dedicated in 1847, according to the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite. Fort Warren, on George�s Island, was dedicated in 1847, according to the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches. Under the rules of baseball in 1864, the pitcher pitched under-hand. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches. Under the rules of baseball in 1864, the pitcher pitched under-hand. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite player Daniel "Danny Boy" Hook stretches. According to the players, in the nineteenth century the batter was called the Striker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New Hampshire Granite player Daniel "Danny Boy" Hook stretches. According to the players, in the nineteenth century the batter was called the Striker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) writes out the team's line-up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) writes out the team's line-up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays' Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) is tagged out by New Hampshire Granite third baseman Don "Honest" Cederquist. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) is tagged out by New Hampshire Granite third baseman Don "Honest" Cederquist. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson (L) is hit by a pitch. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays' Kai Henson (L) is hit by a pitch. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite players salute the Providence Grays players after playing a pair of vintage baseball games. The teams have faced each other before. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New Hampshire Granite players salute the Providence Grays players after playing a pair of vintage baseball games. The teams have faced each other before. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite players' bats are prepared for a pair of vintage baseball games. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New Hampshire Granite players' bats are prepared for a pair of vintage baseball games. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite players hold an 1860's model baseball for a vintage, 1864-rules, baseball game. The ball used in 1864 was softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New Hampshire Granite players hold an 1860's model baseball for a vintage, 1864-rules, baseball game. The ball used in 1864 was softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A New Hampshire Granite player pitches. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A New Hampshire Granite player pitches. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite pose for a photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite pose for a photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
