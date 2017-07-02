A day at vintage baseball
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage baseball game on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston, Massachusetts. Under the rules of baseball in 1886,...more
Providence Grays captain Brian Travers takes the field. Both teams wore uniforms from the Civil War-era. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite play a vintage baseball game. After one hundred years of military use the Fort Warren was decommissioned in 1947, according the the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Most players in the field play barehand with no gloves, and the ball is softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Captain Brian Travers and the Providence Grays wait to bat. Under the rules in 1886, once the batter is in the batter�s box, play is live until the batter is out, according to the players. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
According to the players, in nineteenth century baseball, outs were called Hands, runs Aces and Fans were called Cranks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite. Fort Warren, on George�s Island, was dedicated in 1847, according to the National Parks Service. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches. Under the rules of baseball in 1864, the pitcher pitched under-hand. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite player Daniel "Danny Boy" Hook stretches. According to the players, in the nineteenth century the batter was called the Striker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) writes out the team's line-up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays' Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) is tagged out by New Hampshire Granite third baseman Don "Honest" Cederquist. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson (L) is hit by a pitch. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite players salute the Providence Grays players after playing a pair of vintage baseball games. The teams have faced each other before. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite players' bats are prepared for a pair of vintage baseball games. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite players hold an 1860's model baseball for a vintage, 1864-rules, baseball game. The ball used in 1864 was softer than the one used in modern baseball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A New Hampshire Granite player pitches. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite pose for a photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Marking Canada's 150
Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the...
India this week
A collection of our best photos released from India in the past week.
India launches GST
India launched its biggest tax reform in the 70 years since independence from British colonial rule.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the past month.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our best India pictures from this week.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.
North Korea holds mass rally
Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.